Press Release: New land allocation initiative to support small miners amid strong enforcement campaign

The Ministry of Natural Resources announces the rollout of a new “Troy-like” land allocation model aimed at expanding access to mining lands for small-scale Guyanese miners, while reinforcing compliance and transparency within the gold mining subsector.

This initiative follows the successful model implemented in the Issano 14 Mile area, formerly associated with Troy Resources. After the closure of that operation, a portion of the license area was subdivided into 27-acre parcels and allocated to small miners under a structured arrangement. Nearly 100 small miners are currently operating in that area, benefiting significantly, particularly in Regions Seven and Eight.

The Ministry, through the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), will open similar areas in Region One (Mabaruma/Matthews Ridge sub-district), Region Seven, and Region Eight. Within the next two to three months, at least 75 parcels will be made available in each region, totaling approximately 225 allocations for small Guyanese miners.

Importantly, the parcel size will increase from 27 acres to 50 acres per miner. Beneficiaries will retain the option to relinquish their allocation once mined out and apply for another 50-acre parcel.

The government has engaged a U.S.-based company, Global Venturing, to conduct a mineral processing and data collection exercise across the mining districts. The aerial surveys, now nearing completion, will provide high-quality geological data to guide more informed land allocations. This will reduce prospecting costs for small miners, minimize environmental impact, and improve overall efficiency in the sector.

Complementing these measures, the Guyana Gold Board will introduce mobile purchasing units (“mobile shops”) to enhance accessibility for miners in remote locations. The Ministry reiterates that all gold produced in Guyana must, by law, be sold to the Guyana Gold Board or a licensed buyer.

These supportive measures accompany a firm zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining activities. Since the commencement of intensified enforcement operations in recent months, more than 400 pieces of equipment, including engines, pumps, generators, and excavators, have been seized in joint exercises conducted by GGMC and the Guyana Police Force. Nearly 100 individuals have been prosecuted, with additional matters before the courts. These enforcement actions are designed to ensure compliance, protect the integrity of the industry, and secure fair returns for Guyana. The Ministry remains fully committed to working alongside small and medium-scale miners, being the backbone of our gold industry, to build a transparent, sustainable, and prosperous mining sector for all Guyanese.