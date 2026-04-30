Press Release: President Ali announces $3bn financial support to rice farmers

His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali said that his Government will set aside $3 billion to assist rice farmers across Guyana amid climbing global challenges. The Head of State made the announcement during a consultative meeting with hundreds of farmers at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), on Thursday afternoon.

Following discussions with the farmers at the venue, it was agreed that the support would be provided through cash transfers. Farmers with 50 acres and less will receive $15,000 per acre, while those with more than 50 acres will receive $10,000 per acre.

President Ali emphasised that the benefit is intended for those actively cultivating rice, not absentee landowners. He underscored the importance of rice and said his Government is committed to support “the backbone of the industry”.

Rice, he noted, is as a cornerstone of Guyana’s agricultural development. He pointed to diversification initiatives, such as integrating high value crops and livestock alongside rice, as part of a strategy to strengthen farmers’ resilience and income streams. “We want to look at the industry and all of the challenges and opportunities… to have a holistic approach to strengthening the industry, improving profitability, diversifying income, and continuing the investment in infrastructure that is critical for growth.”

In his address to the rice farmers, the President also outlined the broader context of today’s initiative, noting the pressures facing the rice sector from global disruptions, including rising input costs, shipping challenges, and geopolitical instability.

He reminded farmers that the Government has consistently intervened to cushion shocks, citing previous measures such as the removal of taxes and fees, distribution of fertilizer, flood relief assistance, and direct subsidies when paddy prices fell. “One thing about the People’s Progressive Party Civic, we will never leave your side. We will always be here walking this journey with you.”