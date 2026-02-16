Press Release: Response to the February 16,  2026 article by Kaieteur News, on the  Government Office Complex

The article published in the Kaieteur News on February 16, 2026, suggesting that the cost of the Government Office Complex is projected to reach $19.6 billion, is misleading and does not accurately reflect the facts as presented in the National Assembly.

The cost of the Government Office Complex is clearly established at:

$15,874,143,298.00 GYD. This figure represents the total contract amount for the execution of the project scope.

As previously disclosed in the National Assembly, the financial status of the project is as follows:

• Total Contract Amount: $15,874,143,298.00 GYD

• Total Expended in 2025: $8,678,418,984.09 GYD (53.06% of contract value)

• Balance for Completion: $7,195,724,313.91 GYD

These expenditures reflect substantial progress, including completion of piling and foundation works (100%), significant advancement in structural works (78%), site preparation, and major procurement of long-lead materials to mitigate global supply chain volatility.

It is important to clarify that the figure referenced under the broader project title

“Government Buildings” does not relate exclusively to the Government Office Complex.

That budget line encompasses:

• Rehabilitation and expansion of existing government buildings

• Maintenance and management of existing government buildings

• Associated consultancy and operational services

These works fall under the portfolio of the Ministry of Public Works and cover multiple facilities nationwide. Therefore, attributing the total allocation under “Government Buildings” solely to the Government Office Complex is factually incorrect and creates unnecessary public confusion.

For 2026, the project will continue to transition into structural works, then systems installation and finishing, with planned progress increasing from 49% in January to approximately 85% by December 2026. The remaining allocations target mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) systems, façade installation, and equipment installation—standard progression for a project of this scale.

Transparency remains a priority.

The financial and execution data presented to the National Assembly under the 2026 budget clearly demonstrate that:

1. The approved contract sum stands at $15.874 billion GYD.

2. No escalation to $19.6 billion has been established for the Government Office Complex.

3. Broader budget allocations under “Government Buildings” include multiple projects and operational responsibilities beyond this single development.

Accordingly, the Ministry reaffirms that the Government Office Complex remains within its approved contractual framework and budgetary allocation as presented to the National Assembly.