Press Release: Statement by Prime Minister Mark Phillips on fuel availability

The Government is aware of reports of public anxiety regarding the temporary disruption of fuel supplies. Following consultations with fuel importers, it was confirmed that one major oil company experienced a delay in its shipment. That shipment has since arrived and is currently being discharged.



Importers have assured the Government that the situation will stabilise swiftly, with consignments already landed this afternoon and further shipments scheduled for tomorrow and later in the week. A detailed schedule of arrivals is provided below.



I wish to emphasise that there is no need for concern, panic buying, or hoarding. Adequate fuel supplies are entering the system, and this temporary disruption is being resolved.



I remind consumers that petroleum products are highly flammable and must be handled and stored with the greatest care. Storing gasoline in inappropriate containers poses a serious fire risk and significantly increases the potential for injury, loss of life, and damage to property.



The Government will continue to monitor developments closely and will take all necessary measures to guarantee stable and reliable access to fuel across the nation

Schedule of fuel imports this week:

Guyana Oil Company:

9,000 barrels diesel, expected to arrive in Guyana 15Apr2026 to offload Thursday morning

21,000 barrels gasoline, expected to arrive in Guyana 15 Apr2026 to offload Thursday morning.

SOL Guyana Inc.:

3,000 barrels of gasoline, arrived 13 April 2026; vessel arrived at 2 pm, discharge has commenced, and distribution will commence this evening.

14,000 barrels of diesel, arrived 13 April 2026; vessel arrived at 2 pm, discharge has commenced, and distribution will commence this evening.

12,000 barrels of gasoline, expected arrival 14 April 2026 at 2:20 pm.

6,000 barrels of diesel, expected arrival 14 April 2026 at 2:20 pm.

Rubis Guyana Inc.:

10,000 barrels of gasoline, arrived 13 April 2026 at 2 pm.

6,700 barrels of low‑sulphur diesel, arrived 13 April 2026 at 2 pm.

4,500 barrels of ultra‑low‑sulphur diesel, arrived 13 April 2026 at 2 pm.

10,000 barrels of gasoline, expected arrival 14 April 2026 at 3 pm.

18,000 barrels of diesel, expected arrival 14 April 2026 at 3 pm.

3,000 barrels of avjet, expected arrival 14 April 2026 at 3 pm.