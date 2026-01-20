PRESS RELEASE: Update on treated water supply in Canal No. 2 and Belle West, Region 3

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) continues to advance its programme to expand and improve treated water coverage across Guyana.

Following a recent community outreach in Canal Number 2, attended by Ministers Hon. Deodat Indar, Hon. Priya Manickchand and Hon. Vikash Ramkissoon, concerns were raised by residents regarding the quality of water being received in the area. Upon assessment, it was determined that residual iron within sections of the transmission system, combined with increased pressure from recent system improvements, was impacting water quality.

GWI’s technical team immediately initiated a flushing exercise to clear the affected lines. Flushing commenced on January 10, 2026 and continued throughout the weekend to ensure the effective removal of residual iron and the stabilisation of water quality across the network.

As a result of these interventions, the area is now receiving treated water, and residents have reported that they are comfortably drinking water directly from their taps.

GWI commends the swift action of its technical team and remains committed to responding promptly to community concerns as part of its ongoing efforts to deliver safe, reliable, and treated water to all Guyanese.

The Company assures residents that monitoring will continue to ensure consistent water quality and improved levels of service in Canal Number 2, Belle West and surrounding areas.