Press Release: World Bank joins Guyana-led Global Biodiversity Alliance

The Government of Guyana has welcomed the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) as a formal partner in the Global Biodiversity Alliance marking another significant milestone in Guyana’s leadership in global environmental and sustainable development initiatives.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on April 17, 2026, between the Government of Guyana and IDA, outlining collaboration to strengthen global action for the conservation, protection, restoration, and sustainable use of biodiversity through the Global Biodiversity Alliance.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh and World Bank Group Director for the Environment, Dr. Valerie Hickey, signing the MOU

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh signed the MOU on behalf of Government while World Bank Group Director for the Environment, Dr. Valerie Hickey, signed on behalf of the IDA.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership has been instrumental in positioning Guyana at the forefront of innovative global solutions that align biodiversity protection with sustainable economic development. The Global Biodiversity Alliance builds on Guyana’s pioneering Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and its globally recognized forest climate services model, which has demonstrated that standing forests can generate value while supporting livelihoods and national development.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Singh emphasized that the World Bank’s participation reflects growing international confidence in Guyana’s leadership.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in mobilizing global action and financing for biodiversity. Under President Ali’s leadership, Guyana has demonstrated that countries rich in natural capital can pursue development while safeguarding ecosystems. The World Bank’s participation further expands the Global Biodiversity Alliance and enhances our ability to scale impact globally,” Minister Singh stated.

The collaboration between Guyana and the World Bank will focus on knowledge sharing, joint initiatives, research collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and mobilizing financing to support biodiversity conservation and sustainable development. These areas of cooperation reflect a shared commitment to expanding access to financing and strengthening global ambition to address biodiversity loss.

This partnership builds on a longstanding and productive relationship between Guyana and the World Bank, including support for sustainable development, climate resilience, forest conservation, and institutional strengthening. The Government of Guyana and the World Bank will work together to leverage resources, expertise, and global partnerships to advance biodiversity protection and sustainable economic opportunities.

The Global Biodiversity Alliance, launched by Guyana, complements international efforts under the Convention on Biological Diversity and aligns with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. It seeks to raise global awareness of the biodiversity crisis, expand financing options, and promote collaborative action among countries, development partners, and the private sector.

Guyana’s leadership in biodiversity and climate finance continues to gain global recognition, particularly through its LCDS 2030, which integrates forest climate services, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development investments. The addition of the World Bank to the Alliance further strengthens international collaboration and supports the scaling of innovative approaches that reward countries for protecting nature.

The Government of Guyana looks forward to deepening collaboration with the World Bank and other partners as the Global Biodiversity Alliance advances its mission to safeguard biodiversity while promoting sustainable development and economic prosperity.