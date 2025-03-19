Press Statement from the Department of Information and Public Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister: Response to the GPAs Statement on the Square of the Revolution protest

The Department of Information and Public Affairs has noted the statement issued by the Guyana Press Association (GPA) on Wednesday, March 19, which raises concerns about alleged threats to press freedom. However, we find it necessary to address the deliberate mischaracterizations contained therein, as well as the consistent pattern of selective advocacy demonstrated by the GPA’s leadership.

Firstly, we categorically reject the nefarious attempts—both within the GPA’s statement and in the online media posts it references—to falsely impugn the state. The assertion that press freedoms are under threat in Guyana is not only baseless but stands in stark contrast to the reality of an open and free media environment, which has been supported and safeguarded by successive PPP/C governments. The fact remains that Guyana’s journalists operate without state interference, and the country enjoys one of the most liberalized social media landscapes in the region.

Yet, with such freedoms comes a responsibility to ensure that misinformation and disinformation do not erode the very democratic principles we seek to uphold. The increasing spread of falsehoods under the guise of press freedom is a matter of national concern, as the very freedoms we protect also create vulnerabilities—particularly in the realm of social media, where misinformation and disinformation can be weaponised to mislead the public and destabilise society. It is within this context that the government recognizes increasing public calls for a strengthened policy framework that will help safeguard the Guyanese people from the destructive impact of orchestrated disinformation campaigns.

Furthermore, the GPA has once again demonstrated a pattern of convenient selectivity when addressing issues of press freedom. The association has been notably silent when journalists from the state media have faced intimidation, harassment, and direct threats to their safety. Such glaring omissions expose the biased and politically motivated posture of the GPA’s current leadership, which has long abandoned any pretence of neutrality in favour of an openly anti-PPP agenda. This approach is particularly evident in the association’s now predictable tactic of engineering negative narratives in the lead-up to World Press Freedom Day, a move seemingly designed to manipulate international assessments—such as the Press Freedom Index—to erode Guyana’s global standing. This raises legitimate concerns about the true motivations behind the GPA’s statements and its role in media advocacy.

Additionally, it is widely acknowledged that individuals in the GPA’s leadership have, through their own political affiliations and activism, blurred the ethical and professional boundaries that should define a credible media representation body. This reality casts a shadow over the presence of the GPA’s President, Nazima Raghubir, at the Atwell protest, warranting questions as to whether her participation was in line with her responsibilities as a neutral media advocate or reflective of deeper partisan interests.

Despite these deliberate attempts to distort reality, the Government of Guyana remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding and championing press freedom, ensuring that all journalists—whether from private or state media—are protected and able to work freely. The PPP/C government will continue to support a fair and responsible media environment that upholds the principles of truth, accountability, and democracy.

