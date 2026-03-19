Press Statement: Ministry of Education confirms immediate action following allegations at a Secondary School in Georgetown

The Ministry of Education was informed on Friday, 13th March 2026, of allegations of a sexual nature made by students at a Secondary School in Georgetown against a teacher at the institution. In keeping with established standard operating procedures, the accused teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave on that same date.

The Welfare Department of the Ministry met with the parents of the affected students between 13th March and 17th March, 2026. Each parent was issued a referral letter to the Childcare and Protection Agency. Further, each affected student is required to undergo a forensic interview to be conducted by the Childcare and Protection Agency. To date, one such interview has been completed.

The Ministry of Education wishes to state unequivocally that, contrary to certain misleading claims circulating on social media, there has been no delay in the investigative process. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that all established procedures are followed and that the welfare and protection of students remain paramount.