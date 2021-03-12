Search

Prime Minister Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, attended the retirement parade for Brigadier Gary Beaton, MSM, this afternoon

March 12, 2021

Brigadier Beaton was commissioned as an Officer in the GDF in 1987. During his tenure, he served as the Commanding Officer of the Force’s Construction Company, Engineer Corps and the Coast Guard. He has also served as the Head of the Force’s Academic Board and Chairman of the GDF Credit Union.

OPM-Photo 2021-03-12 at 16.53.31
OPM-Photo 2021-03-12 at 16.53.32
OPM-Photo 2021-03-12 at 16.53.36
OPM-Photo 2021-03-12 at 16.53.34
OPM-Photo 2021-03-12 at 16.53.24
