Prime Minister Phillips commissions 3MW Hampshire solar farm

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, today reaffirmed Guyana’s leadership in the transition to renewable energy as he commissioned the 3 MWp Hampshire solar photovoltaic facility in East Berbice, Corentyne, Region Six.

The Hampshire facility will deliver 33 megawatts of solar power and 34 megawatt-hours of battery storage across Regions Five and Six. The US$83.8 million initiative is part of the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) Programme, which is being implemented by Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) and administered by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Prime Minister, during his featured remarks at the commissioning ceremony, emphasised that the project demonstrates Guyana’s determination to lead on climate action, even as it is already functioning as one of the world’s strongest net carbon sinks.

“Despite storing more carbon than we emit, Guyana is not waiting for others to act. We are acting boldly, visibly, decisively, and yes, we are punching far above our weight. Why? Because climate change does not wait. Because emissions do not pause. Because survival does not negotiate. And because future generations will not accept excuses they will demand results.”

He stressed that the Hampshire solar farm is proof that Guyana’s energy transition is real, measurable and accelerating, delivering tangible benefits to communities while advancing the goals of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

“What we are demonstrating here is that Guyana’s transition is not theoretical; it is happening, it is accelerating, and it is producing results.”

According to the Honourable Prime Minister, the facility forms part of a multi-lane energy strategy built on three pillars: natural gas as a reliable, lower-emission bridge fuel; hydropower as a long-term source of clean baseload energy; and rapid expansion of solar and wind to drive decentralised renewable generation across coastal and hinterland regions.

He said too, that this diversified approach addresses Guyana’s soaring energy demand.

“Our energy transition is not a choice between lanes; it is a multi-lane highway. Solar, hydro, wind, natural gas—each is a lane, each moving us toward the same destination: affordable, reliable, low-carbon energy for a rapidly growing Guyana.”

Prime Minister Phillips also highlighted that scaling renewable energy delivers multiple national benefits, including reducing Guyana’s fuel import bill by hundreds of millions of US dollars annually. He said these resources are redirected to schools, hospitals, roads and community development.

He also highlighted the continued decrease in emissions, demonstrating that development and decarbonisation work together rather than against each other.

Beyond infrastructure, the Prime Minister underscored the social and economic dimensions of energy reform.

“Affordable energy is a form of social justice. When electricity becomes more accessible and reliable, opportunity becomes more accessible and reliable. We are ensuring that development touches every community, not just those with income to spare.”

He highlighted that the GUYSOL Programme has already created new opportunities, with 31 women trained and employed in solar installation, and an apprenticeship initiative that includes persons living with disabilities gaining experience in engineering, finance and project management.

Prime Minister Phillips also extended appreciation to the Inter-American Development Bank for its partnership in implementing the GUYSOL programme, noting that the IDB is a trusted ally in delivering cleaner, more resilient and inclusive energy solutions.

He also commended the joint venture between SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Limited and the XJ Group Corporation for completing the project within the established timeline.

“Today, as we commission this solar farm in Hampshire, we activate something larger—confidence, momentum, hope. A belief that Guyana’s development will not only be fast, but fair, not only prosperous, but sustainable.”

He reaffirmed that Guyana’s clean energy future is not just a possibility, but a pathway already underway, and is driven by planning, investment, and steadfast national determination.

Images from the commissioning of the solar farm in Hampshire, Region Six