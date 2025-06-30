Progress being made on Soesdyke-Linden Highway rehabilitation

The installation of concrete curbs and paving works along the Soeskyke-Linden Highway has commenced. The US$161 million road project aims to expand the corridor and transform it into a modern four-lane transportation hub.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) Project Manager for Namalco Construction Services Ltd Damian Douglas said that 40 per cent of the rehabilitation works along the highway have been completed, bringing the overall project to about 18 per cent completion.

Project Manager of Namalco Construction Services Ltd, Damian Douglas

Twelve kilometres of milling works have also been completed to date.

Milling is the process of removing the surface layer of the existing asphalt pavement. It is a crucial step in road construction and repair.

Douglas said that work will soon begin “at the Linden’s roundabout at Millies’ Hideout, and in July, we are expected to start work at the Soesdyke junction.”

Ongoing works on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

This phase of the project entails excavation, installation of geotextile fabric and geogrid, backfilling with sand, and layering of asphalt and pavement layer to ensure long-term durability. Special emphasis will be placed on areas where ruts and potholes exist along the carriageway.

“We have procured all the materials, and we are getting ready to start those works soon,” Douglas confirmed.

Acknowledging the inconvenience faced by residents and commuters, he explained that the team has been working daily from as early as 6:30 AM until 8 PM.

“We try to work within the hours we have good visibility, and if there is no light, then we install our own,” Douglas explained.

To meet the August 2026 deadline, Douglas said they are aiming to complete at least seven per cent more of the work by the end of the month, taking into account delays caused by inclement weather.

“Provided we get a break from the weather for the month of July, we expect to see increased activities on site. By the end of August, we are hoping to be somewhere around 18 kilometres complete,” he stated.

During this time, extensive excavations and reconstruction of the existing carriageway will rapidly continue.

Douglas is urging residents and commuters to continue supporting the project and to comply with traffic management measures.