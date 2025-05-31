Promise fulfilled: Over 50,000 house lots allocated so far

93 housing areas developed to date

The PPP/C Government has exceeded its house lot target in under five years, with more than 50,000 lots already allocated countrywide.

The distribution of the house lots has benefited individuals from various income brackets, empowering them through homeownership

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues during remarks

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues made the disclosure during a housing outreach on Friday, at State House in New Amsterdam, Region Six.

The two-day housing outreach (May 30-31) saw 1,800 house lots being delivered to Berbicians at the new Overwinning Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice.

She elaborated, “We have been able to allocate 48,661 households over the last five years, and we have made available over the next two days (May 30-31) 1,800 house dots to be allocated here in Region six. So, by the end of these two days, we are still months away from the end of our first term, and we have house lots our 50,000 house lot mandate in our manifesto.”

Minister Rodrigues assisting housing applicants at the housing outreach at State House in Region Six

The minister emphasised the importance of delivering on the government’s mandate to ensure homeownership reaches individuals from all walks of life.

Minister Rodrigues highlighted, “We recognise the importance that owning a home. It is one of the most important accomplishments in the lives of any person who is seeking to develop themselves and to provide a safe and secure future for their children. For many of us, it’s the biggest investment we will ever make…”

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said that the government has so far developed 93 new housing areas countrywide as part of the government’s ambitious agenda to address the high demand for housing.

These include: Mabaruma, Wales, Good Hope, La Bonne Intention, Two Friends, Lusignan, Non-Pareil, Enterprise, Waterloo, Burma, Experiment, Shieldstown, Blairmont, Palmyra, Moleson Creek, Providence, Glasgow, Amelia’s Ward-Fitz Hope, Yarrowkabra, and Hauraruni among others.

This massive undertaking also ensures every Guyanese has access to affordable and sustainable housing.

An allottee selecting a lot number

The establishment of the housing areas with the necessary infrastructure provides the allottees with the opportunity to commence house construction.

Over the years, the housing initiative has been synonymous with job creation. Building materials and transportation services are also sourced from the communities.

From August 2020, the government has invested more than $240 billion in the housing sector, bolstering housing infrastructure development.