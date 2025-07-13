Promises made, promises delivered – PM Phillips

–PPP/C brought five years of development to Guyana

As Guyana prepares for another national and regional election, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has made it clear that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) is not merely campaigning on promises, but on proof.

Addressing over twenty thousand supporters at Alexander Street in Kitty, Georgetown, the prime ministerial candidate for the ruling PPP/C, reflected on five years of transformative development under the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration.

His message was simple, yet powerful: “Promises made, promises delivered.”

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

He recounted the party’s commitment made during the 2020 election campaign, saying, “We came with a manifesto with a lot of promises, and today, we are reporting to you that we have fulfilled our promises to you. It’s a case of promises made, promises delivered.”

According to Prime Minister Phillips, from the hinterland to the coastland, the PPP/C government, over the past four and a half years, has implemented a national development agenda characterised by modern highways, improved community roads, new educational facilities, expanded healthcare access, and greater employment opportunities.

“We have brought five years of development to Guyana. And you know what? You go to every part of Guyana, every region, every village, every community, the people say they benefit from our policies,” he underscored.

The new Demerara River Bridge Crossing, the Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge, along with the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden highway and the construction of the Ogle to Eccles Highway, are just some of the major infrastructure transformations under the PPP/C government.

The government has also constructed numerous new secondary schools, equipped with modern technology, including smartboards and computer labs. It has provided over 30,000 scholarships through programmes like GOAL and implemented free tertiary education.

Over 50,000 house lots have been distributed to Guyanese, with low-income households being the primary beneficiaries.

Financial relief has also been a key focus of the PPP/C Administration. When it took office in 2020, approximately 200 taxes imposed by the previous APNU+AFC coalition were removed, and several measures were implemented to cushion the cost of living for citizens.

Public servant salaries increased by over 46 per cent during this period, while old-age pensions rose from $20,500 to $41,000.

The ‘Because We Care’ cash grant was also reinstated and expanded to $55,000 per child, alongside a $100,000 cash grant distributed last year to every Guyanese 18 years and older.

“More cash grant is coming, and it will not be less than $100,000,” the prime minister declared.

He also highlighted the efforts made to revitalise the agriculture sector under the leadership of President Ali.

“This is the government that brought life back to Guyana’s farmland and pride to the people who feed our nation,” he stated. “And guess what? They did a survey only two months ago, and revealed the findings of the survey…Guyana emerged as the number one nation, the top nation that can feed its population.”

This was not political rhetoric, PM Phillips stated, but lived reality for communities across all ten administrative regions.

“Those who have eyes to see must see, those who have ears to hear must hear, and those who can feel must feel,” he asserted.

The prime minister also referred to the PNC-led opposition as “a coalition of lightweights” and “dead weights,” accusing them of racist remarks and a superficial approach to diversity and youth engagement.

He described the PPP/C as a “national and multi-ethnic party” representing “all the colours of Guyana, all the races of Guyana.”