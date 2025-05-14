‘Prosperity and forest protection are not mutually exclusive’ – Pres Ali

addresses the first-ever meeting of forest leaders in Guyana

Calling on climate specialists to deliver practical solutions to real-world financing problems, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reiterated that development and forest preservation do not have to be separated.

President Ali was at the time delivering the keynote address to the inaugural meeting of the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) in Guyana.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he delivered remarks on Tuesday evening

The FCLP, originally initiated in 2022, comprises 32 countries with immense forest cover who collectively advocate for climate financing to enhance economic advancement.

Guyana and the United Kingdom are currently co-chairing the organisation.

The head-of-state pointed out the desensitisation of climate issues, as media outlets appear to continually bury it under stories of war, conflict, and peace negotiations.

This reality, the president said, requires stakeholder countries to fight back.

“I want to compliment all of you in this room for the work you are doing in ensuring that we fight back…at a such a rapid pace that does not allow the attention of these critical issues to be lost on the minds,” he explained.

Members of the audience attending the opening of all members meeting of the forest and climate leaders partnership in Guyana on Tuesday

As Guyana continues to position itself as a rapidly growing economy, President Ali reminded the member states gathered that climate action does not have to be sacrificed on the altar of prosperity.

“Our message is simple – prosperity and forest protection are not mutually exclusive…in our 15-year journey…we have learnt what works and what doesn’t,” he posited.

President Ali, who has given himself the nickname “Forest Man” on the global climate stage, urged the delegates of the FCLP to develop actionable measures that will see the member countries benefitting from the climate financing they deserve.

“The FCLP must help emulate forest action to the highest political level, so that action and forests are seen as core national development [and] not just environmental policies,” the head-of-state urged.

Also delivering remarks at the opening ceremony was Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat.

Minister Bharrat reaffirmed the importance of member countries keeping their forests standing, as it is pivotal for national and international life to go on.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

“Reducing deforestation and keeping forests standing is everyone’s business. All of us are involved in this together…we must advocate as a group, as a collective,” he noted.

UK High Commissioner to Guyana Her Excellency Jane Miller commended Guyana’s commitment to forest preservation and urged other countries to adopt similar levels of dedication.

Guyana continues to be a global leader on forests, with its Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 demonstrating real results in climate finance.

It is the first country in the world to issue ART-TREES credits, issuing 33.4 million credits in late 2022.

Thus far, Guyana has sold about 30% of its credits, earning a minimum of US$750 million in a sale to Hess Corporation.

