Public Notice | Meeting with truck drivers

Attention owners and operators of trucks and articulated vehicles: low bed, haulers, and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), you are invited to a special meeting with the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, on Saturday.

“This engagement is in line with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act-Chapter 51:02 and is geared towards addressing safe use of the country’s road network.

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 11: 00 am

Venue: Guyana National Stadium (3rd entrance of the stadium)

Thank you for your usual support.

