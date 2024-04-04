Public Notice | Meeting with truck drivers
Attention owners and operators of trucks and articulated vehicles: low bed, haulers, and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), you are invited to a special meeting with the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, on Saturday.
“This engagement is in line with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act-Chapter 51:02 and is geared towards addressing safe use of the country’s road network.
Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time: 11: 00 am
Venue: Guyana National Stadium (3rd entrance of the stadium)
Thank you for your usual support.
TAGS Guyana National StadiumHeavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs)Hon. Bishop Juan EdghillMinister of Public WorksMotor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act