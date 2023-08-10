Public Procurement Commission hosted public open day, procurement training in Lethem

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on August 8, 2023, hosted a Public Open Day from 9am – 2:00pm at the Tabatinga Sports Ground, Lethem, Region #9 (Upper Takutu–Upper Essequibo).

Two hundred and fifty-two (252) persons from 19 procuring entities, suppliers, contractors and consultants from across the Region and the general public seized the opportunity to educate themselves and be guided on various aspects of the public procurement system.

Staff of the Public Procurement Commission interacting with the Public on its Open Day

Following the Public Open Day, the PPC on the following day, August 9, 2023 conducted a Public Procurement Training at the Region’s RDC Training Centre where 45 participants from 11 Procuring Entities in the Region interacted with the Chief Executive Officer and staff of the PPC on various topics including:

 the Public Procurement Commission – who we are and what we do,

 the public procurement process,

 how to lodge a complaint,

 the debarment process,

 completing a procurement plan,

 tender openings and evaluation.

The events were held as part of the commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign to apprise stakeholders of the rules and procedures of the public procurement system so that they may better navigate, comply and benefit therefrom.

Participants at the Public Procurement Training

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Cap. 1:01 to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.” And, pursuant to S. 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the PPC is responsible for organising training seminars regarding procurements.

The objective was to enrich participants with information to improve the public procurement system within their organizations. Entities seeking more information may contact the PPC on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy. Dated August 10, 2023.

