Public Service rules under review – Minister Ally

The Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, has reaffirmed that the draft of the Public Service Rules is currently under review as the government moves to modernise the sector.

During the consideration of the Budget 2026 estimates and expenditure on Friday night, the minister responded to questions about updating the existing Public Service Rules, which date back to 1987.

Minister Ally explained that the Attorney General’s Chambers prepared draft rules and have since been submitted to the ministry.

“There is a push by the government of Guyana for the whole digitisation and modernisation of the public sector. So in our review, we want to make sure that those are captured too in the policy,” he emphasised.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, speaking at the National Assembly

He noted that the review process aims to capture policies that reflect ongoing reforms to improve efficiency and strengthen governance within the public sector.

The minister also assured the House that the process will be consultative. Stakeholders will be engaged as revisions continue, in keeping with the government’s stated policy of inclusivity and listening to the voices of Guyanese.

The updated rules are expected to support broader efforts under Budget 2026 to transform and modernise the public service framework.