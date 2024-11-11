‘Pursue Science, technology’ – Min Bharrat urges Region Five top performers

Region Five’s top students in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations were urged on Saturday to consider furthering their education in science and technology.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat gave this encouragement at a ceremony to honour the students for their outstanding academic achievements in Dundee, Mahaicony.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

The natural resources minister noted that Guyana’s economy is thriving through growth in both the oil and non-oil sectors, and therefore, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to drive the country’s progress.

While recognising the value and importance of the arts and humanities sectors in propelling the country’s development, Minister Bharrat explained that there is heightened demand for science and technology experts.

“There is this perception that the Science, technology, and engineering are difficult. But it is not as difficult as we think it is. It calls for sacrifice, hard work, and commitment, and once you put your mind to it, you can achieve it,” he emphasised.

Some 46 top performers of the recently concluded NGSA and CSEC examinations were awarded on Saturday

Minister Bharrat further stated, “We need our young people today to start thinking about the Science and technology field. In the natural resources sector, if we don’t have enough young people graduating in those areas, we will have a problem in the future.”

He expressed hope that young people would pursue careers in STEM, recognising their indispensable contribution to Guyana’s economic development.

The government has also been making more tangible investments in this area.

Investments in STEM-related infrastructure such as the new St. George’s School of Sciences and the University of Guyana (UG) Health Sciences Building ensure that a conducive environment is easily accessible for any student who wishes to pursue an education in this field.

Additionally, the government is integrating STEM concepts into the core curriculum at various educational levels to expose students to these subjects at an early stage.

Minister Bharrat reminded the youth that they stand to benefit tremendously from the modern Guyana that is being developed.

They were encouraged to grasp every opportunity presented to them, and to continue their hard work and sacrifice, as this will propel them to achieve their dreams.

Moreover, the government will continue to back these efforts by implementing enabling programmes and policies to enhance access to education.

Minister Bharrat pointed to the announcement that the University of Guyana’s tuition will be free from January 2025, explaining that this is one such policy to empower Guyanese.

“We have made a commitment, [President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali] has made a commitment that while we are going to make the University of Guyana free, we are going to work simultaneously to ensure that we improve the standards and expand the academic courses curriculum so that our young people can qualify themselves right here in Guyana and they can build a career right here to help develop our country,” he said.

The ceremony recognised students from various schools across Region Five, including Mortice Primary School, Zeeland Primary School, and Dundee Primary School at the NGSA level, and Bygeval, Novar, Rosignol, and Bush Lot Secondary Schools at the CSEC level.

