PYARG assists youth development at Strathavon

– commits to more support

Some 50 youths of the Strathavon All-Star Sport and Cultural Club on Sunday benefitted from a donation of sports equipment from the President’s Youth Award Republic of Guyana (PYARG) initiative.

Speaking with DPI at a simple handing over ceremony at the Strathavon sports ground, club president, Mr. Fazal Khan, said the donation is “very much appreciated” as it will facilitate the development of youths in the community.

“My vision is to see our young people develop themselves [and] educate themselves because education is the key to success.”

Executive Officer of PYARG, Mr. Ivan Bentham, hands over sports gear to the President of Strathavon All-Star Sports and Cultural Club, Mr. Fazal Khan

Mr. Khan said the club has many school dropouts. He added that the donation would allow the youths to be positively occupied.

PYARG Executive Officer Mr. Ivan Bentham handed over the gear and informed the club that there would be an additional donation once the remaining equipment arrives in the country.

He said while the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the programme’s activities, other avenues are being explored to prepare young people for the world of work.

“We plan to do a number of training – small training and also with smaller numbers of young people. That has started, and we hope to achieve much greater things,” Mr. Bentham explained.

The PYARG official stated that he is currently in discussions with the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Agriculture to train youths in Strathavon and other communities in agro-processing, joinery, and business.

He said a proposal was given to the Ministry of Natural Resources for training in other areas.

“PYARG is not only about the award programme, but if you have an idea – a business idea, and you would like to get funding for that idea, come into the office. We would advise you, prepare a plan so that we can help to sponsor whatever idea you have,” he told the youths.

Executive Officer of PYARG, Mr. Ivan Bentham, engages residents and members of Strathavon All-Star Sports and Cultural Club

The PYARG initiative began in 1998 and has benefitted thousands of youths ages 14-24. It offers gold, silver, and bronze awards through a continuous programme.