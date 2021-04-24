Queen’s College students top 2020 CSEC, CAPE

Queen’s College students Bhedesh Persaud and Zane Ramotar have topped the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) respectively.

Persaud secured 22 grade ones and one grade two, while Ramotar copped 14 grade ones and one grade two.

2020 top CSEC and CAPE students respectively, Bhedesh Persaud (left) and Zane Ramotar.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand said the Ministry is pleased with the performances, but could not provide a full analysis of the examinations, since it has not yet received the statistics from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

She recalled that the students, parents and teachers had objected to the results of the 2020 examinations, which resulted in CXC taking a decision to review the grades.

“Unfortunately, that period took a long time and a lot of persons were nervous. The results of those reviews were delayed overtime,” Minister Manickchand said in a statement issued on Friday.

The Minister relayed that CXC also agreed to mark the School Based Assessments from the three schools that did not submit the assessments.

“It was a long battle because we had to act that way in the interest of our children. I am happy to say that we won that battle and CXC marked those SBAs.”

She said the Ministry is making every effort to ensure there is no recurrence of that matter in 2021 and if it does happen, persons would be held accountable.

TOP 10 students for CSEC 2020

Bhedesh Persaud – Queen’s College – 22 grade ones, one grade two

Duvina Seurattan – Anna Regina Secondary School – 19 grade ones, two grade twos

Swasti Saytoo – Anna Regina Secondary School – 18 grade one, three grade twos

Geveshwar Rajkishore – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 18 grade ones, one grade two

Reyan Khemraj – JC Chandisingh Secondary School – 17 grade ones, three grade twos

Shivnarine Chaitraim – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, two grade twos

Shivshankar Chaitram – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, two grade twos

Atishta Seenarine – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, one grade two

Chaitra Singh – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 16 grade ones, three grade twos

Tabitha Alves – Abrams’ Zuil Secondary School – 16 grade ones, four grade twos

Overall top three students for CAPE 2019 – 2020

Zane Ramotar – Queen’s College – 14 grade ones, one grade two

Naomi Cambridge – St Rose’s High – 12 grade ones, two grade twos

Christian Pile – Queen’s College – 11 grade ones, one grade two