Queen’s College students top 2020 CSEC, CAPE
Queen’s College students Bhedesh Persaud and Zane Ramotar have topped the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) respectively.
Persaud secured 22 grade ones and one grade two, while Ramotar copped 14 grade ones and one grade two.
Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand said the Ministry is pleased with the performances, but could not provide a full analysis of the examinations, since it has not yet received the statistics from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).
She recalled that the students, parents and teachers had objected to the results of the 2020 examinations, which resulted in CXC taking a decision to review the grades.
“Unfortunately, that period took a long time and a lot of persons were nervous. The results of those reviews were delayed overtime,” Minister Manickchand said in a statement issued on Friday.
The Minister relayed that CXC also agreed to mark the School Based Assessments from the three schools that did not submit the assessments.
“It was a long battle because we had to act that way in the interest of our children. I am happy to say that we won that battle and CXC marked those SBAs.”
She said the Ministry is making every effort to ensure there is no recurrence of that matter in 2021 and if it does happen, persons would be held accountable.
TOP 10 students for CSEC 2020
- Bhedesh Persaud – Queen’s College – 22 grade ones, one grade two
- Duvina Seurattan – Anna Regina Secondary School – 19 grade ones, two grade twos
- Swasti Saytoo – Anna Regina Secondary School – 18 grade one, three grade twos
- Geveshwar Rajkishore – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 18 grade ones, one grade two
- Reyan Khemraj – JC Chandisingh Secondary School – 17 grade ones, three grade twos
- Shivnarine Chaitraim – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, two grade twos
- Shivshankar Chaitram – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, two grade twos
- Atishta Seenarine – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, one grade two
- Chaitra Singh – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 16 grade ones, three grade twos
- Tabitha Alves – Abrams’ Zuil Secondary School – 16 grade ones, four grade twos
Overall top three students for CAPE 2019 – 2020
- Zane Ramotar – Queen’s College – 14 grade ones, one grade two
- Naomi Cambridge – St Rose’s High – 12 grade ones, two grade twos
- Christian Pile – Queen’s College – 11 grade ones, one grade two