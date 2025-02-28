Ramadan should be a reminder to show love, humanity – Pres. Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has emphasised that Ramadan is a time of blessings, mercy and forgiveness, and a timely reminder of the importance of love, humanity and peace.

He referenced teachings from the Holy Quran to illustrate the principles of righteousness, and justice.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

According to President Ali, Ramadan is a time for spiritual reflection, as it encouraged us to ruminate on our individual and collective duty to each other.

“We have the ability to be an asset to humanity. Each day of our life, it gives us that opportunity to understand very clearly what hunger and thirst feels like, so that we can develop a sense of empathy, a sense of understanding, a sense of feeling, a sense of purpose when we see those are living in unfortunate and vulnerable conditions,” the president said.

President Ali was at the time addressing the gathering at the launch of the National Ramadan Village on the lawns of the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO), Woolford Avenue, Georgetown on Thursday.

The initiative is the product of a collaboration among the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), the Guyana Islamic Trust (GIT), and the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) and the Government of Guyana.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering remarks at the opening of the National Ramadan Village 2025

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, reflection, prayer and community.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, lasting from one sighting of the crescent moon to another.

It offers a unique opportunity for Guyanese to appreciate the spiritual ambience of Ramadan, offering a space for families to engage and connect.

President Ali said that the Ramadan village is important because it brings together Guyanese from all walks of life in a safe, family-oriented space that promotes unity.

Attendees at the opening ceremony for the National Ramadan Village

The Guyanese leader again lauded the country’s diverse makeup, adding that it is honourable to live in a country that embraces the different cultures in such a unique way.

“We as a people and as a nation, as different as we are, we are placed here for a specific purpose, and just maybe that purpose is to demonstrate to a very conflicted and confrontational world, what harmony, peace and living together feels like and looks like,” the president said.

He expressed pride at leading a government that strongly believes in supporting humanity, the upliftment of people and their living standards, dignity of the elders and the future of the children.

