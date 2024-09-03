Reappointed Law Reform Commission members urged to examine legal framework for Silica City

The reappointed members of the Law Reform Commission were on Tuesday urged to develop a legislative framework specifically for the ‘Silica City’ project designed to be an innovative and eco-friendly city.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali presided over the swearing-in of Deenawati Panday, Teni Housty and Clarissa Riehl, during a simple ceremony at the Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali poses with Attorney General, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC; Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards and members of the Law Reform Commission

The other members of the Law Reform Commission are Emily Dodson, who serves as the chairperson, and Lenox Shuman.

President Ali underscored the importance of a tailored legislative framework that can support the unique vision and goals for the Silica City project, ensuring it is properly protected and can thrive .

The head of state explained that living in Silica City would involve a commitment to a certain type of lifestyle, including a focus on environmental care.

He added that Silica City is intended to be the “pride of the region and the pride of Guyana.”

The city will have top-notch development like smart homes outfitted with the newest energy-saving technologies for wastewater management, energy management, and water conservation.

It will include recreational parks, community centres, an electricity grid, and multi-specialty healthcare.

“We are hoping to have specific legislation for Silica City ready long before the first quarter of 2025 because we have investors, urban planners and major stakeholders already in discussions,” he explained.

The president also commended the work of the Law Reform Commission in modernising Guyana’s legal framework.

He urged the members to address emerging challenges, like artificial intelligence (AI) and international dynamics such as climate change.

The head of state also emphasised the importance of the commission closing legal loopholes and engaging the private sector to enhance the country’s competitiveness and sustainability.

“Your efforts are crucial to ensuring that our legal system evolves in step with the changing needs of our society and demands of modern justice. Law Reform is a meticulous and often tedious process. It demands time, patience and careful consideration, it involves expansive research, extensive consultation and exacting standards of analysis,” the Guyanese leader stated.

He expressed confidence that the experience gained during the commission’s first tenure will help to guide its future work, fuelling the crafting of a more modern, resilient and dynamic legal framework.

The Law Reform Commission is responsible for ensuring the country’s laws are updated with global legislative trends.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

