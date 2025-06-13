Region 7’s Work-Study Programme Not in Jeopardy – Local Gov’t Ministry Refutes Mischievous Claims by ‘Credible Sources’

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development unequivocally rejects recent false reports being circulated by a social media page called ‘Credible Sources’, which alleges that students in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region have been informed there is no funding available for the annual 2025 Work-Study Programme. These claims are completely false and are not supported by any factual information from the Ministry of Local Government or the Region Seven Department of Education.

The Ministry confirms that the Work-Study Programme in Region 7 is proceeding as planned. There has been no cancellation or suspension of the programme due to financial constraints of any kind. In fact, preparations are actively underway to ensure that all eligible students, including those from Bartica Secondary, Three Miles Secondary, and D.C. Caesar Fox Secondary, have the opportunity to benefit from valuable workplace exposure and professional development during the upcoming work-study period.

This annual initiative remains a priority for the Government as part of its broader effort to bridge the gap between secondary education and the world of work, and to equip students with practical skills and experiences that enhance their future employability.

We are deeply concerned about the distress caused to students and parents by this irresponsible and mischievous dissemination of misinformation. The Ministry of Local Government urges the public to rely solely on official channels for accurate updates and to disregard speculative or anonymous reports.