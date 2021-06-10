Region Five residents get more BIT training offers

cosmetology, cake decorating courses making impact

The Ministry of Labour, through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) will be offering more learning opportunities for persons residing in communities across Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five).

Minister, Hon. Joseph Hamilton, on Wednesday, led a team of technical officers to Lovely Lass, Blairmont, and Ithaca Village where he urged residents to capitalise on the opportunity to acquire a lifelong skill. BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Maughn was also part of the team.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton engaged BIT trainees at the Young Women’s Christian Association building, West Coast Berbice.

Minister Hamilton said the meetings are to identify the training needs of the communities. He said the courses are not imposed on any community, as residents are given the chance to outline their desires and work collectively with the Ministry to facilitate the training.

“At the moment the minimum amount of persons is ten and the maximum 20, based on the location and the space because of COVID and other issues.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton examines some of the products made by students who participated in the Agro-processing course.

Importantly, we try as far as practicable to ensure that the persons who will do the training belongs to the community, so that the money will stay in the community when we pay the trainer,” he said.

The BIT provides training in over 100 areas including garment construction, carpentry, electrical installation, masonry, cosmetology, catering, information technology, mechanics and heavy-duty equipment operation.

Ten persons are currently benefitting from a four-month cosmetology course at Golden Grove, West Coast Berbice, which commenced on May 24. Similarly, training is being offered to persons at Rosignol and Bath Settlement respectively.

Trainees in the sewing class at the Young Women’s Christian Association building, West Coast Berbice.

Minister Hamilton also checked on the individuals participating in the sewing and catering classes at the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) building. The lessons are facilitated by Ms. Paula Marks.

In an invited comment, Ms. Sharon Frantzen told DPI that she has no regrets enrolling for the catering classes, saying that her experience to date has improved her communication skills.

“I am happy to be here at this training programme because it has inspired me a lot and I hope it inspire a lot of young women. You learn things you have never known. You also learn how to socialise with people and stop being self opiniated,” the budding caterer said.

Some of the youth who met Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton at Blairmont.

Meanwhile, Minister Hamilton said Government is committed to helping all interested Guyanese to acquire a sound education. He encouraged the residents to make contact with BIT’s Technical Officer in Region Five, Ms. Jennel Washington to submit training proposals and to make workable arrangements for future courses.

Accordingly, he reminded the gathering that the programmes are free and the participants will be given a stipend to assist with their travelling expenses.