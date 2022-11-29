Region Nine not left out of Guyana’s development – Min. Sukhai

Region Nine will not be left out of the PPP/C Government’s investment and developmental plans which are gripping the country by storm and transforming the way of life of each citizen.

Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai, while delivering remarks at the Rupununi Business and Investment Exposition, noted that with the expansion of tourism and the government’s investment in this sector, Region Nine is set to benefit tremendously.

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai at the Rupununi Business and Investment Exposition held over the weekend in Lethem, Region Nine

“The tourism industry is expanding. Today we’re expanding from pioneering tourism products to a much more expanding tourism destination as a country and Rupununi can benefit,” the minister stated.

She also said the Rupununi has great potential for the service sector that complements the tourism industry which is a sector Region Nine must explore and develop.

With Guyana leading CARICOM’s effort to reduce the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025, Minister Sukhai pointed out that Region Nine must play a part in working to achieve this goal.

Region Nine can start exporting cassava bread to Georgetown and Brazil, the minister noted.

“So, the regions across our country including the Rupununi and Region Nine must be able to participate and contribute in this drive of ensuring that we significantly invest in agriculture, that we move from subsistent agriculture to one whereby we can be able to have commercial agriculture and subsequently, large scale cultivation in the not-too-distant future,” Minister Sukhai said.

To augment the development in this region, the government is investing in renewable energy to provide cheap electricity to residents.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

