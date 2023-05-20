Region Nine residents benefit from social services awareness exercise

Hundreds of Region Nine residents benefitted from a general awareness exercise which focused on the services provided by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

The residents were engaged in informative and interactive sessions with representatives from the Child Care and Protection Agency, Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit, Legal Pro Bono Initiative, 9-1-4, Probation, and the WIIN departments.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud interacting with students from Karasabai, Region Nine.

During the interactive sessions, the ministry focused on two areas, the cultural identity of the Macushi people and clarifying any concerns or questions related to the services provided by the ministry.

This approach aims to foster a sense of cultural pride and togetherness while ensuring that the residents fully understand the support available to them.

One of the main topics discussed was the efforts to tackle domestic violence.

The villagers were given a refresher course on the avenues provided by the ministry to address this pressing issue, such as the 9-1-4 hotline and the legal pro bono initiative.

Meanwhile, Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud emphasised the importance of community involvement in tackling domestic violence.

Children of Region Nine reading ‘Every Child Safe’ book on Gender-Based Violence.

She encouraged the formation of groups that the Ministry could support through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) programme, which offers training opportunities.

Additionally, the outreach saw the delivery of old-age pensions and public assistance to the residents of Karasabai, which garnered special appreciation from the community.

The ministry’s Eye Care Programme proved to be valuable for the villagers of Karasabai as persons received spectacles and eye care services free of cost.

