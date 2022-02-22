Region One chairman applauds Govt’s electricity programme

Regional Chairman of Barima-Waini (Region One), Brentnol Ashley has given a thumbs up to the government for the reliable supply of electricity to several communities this year.

This follows the approval of the region’s 2022, $4.6 billion budget, of which $85 million has been allocated for the region’s electricity distribution networks. Communities including Wauna, Tobago, Parakese and Yarakita have been identified to benefit.

Ashley said the move will enhance residents’ access to much-needed services, as well as boost security for those who traverse at night. This, he said, is also in keeping with government’s commitment to provide equitable services to coastland and hinterland regions.

“The region will significantly be boosted from this budgeted sum to expand the electricity grid in these communities. For years, communities like these have not been able to benefit from this service and now it is being made possible,” Ashley told DPI.

He added that the initiative is one of many the government intends to execute to foster development and improve residents’ standard of living.

Defending the region’s budget in the National Assembly earlier this month, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, said the allocation will aid in the expansion of the existing electricity distribution network at Mabaruma.

“For the first time the village of Parakese will have electricity with their own generator set and, for the first time for some residents in Yarakita, they will also have up to 2,000 feet of additional network that will be constructed with an additional generator set,” he explained.

It will also complement a new generator set that had been procured to improve electricity supply to Mabaruma residents.