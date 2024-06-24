Region Six ‘Because We Care’ cash grant distribution process operated smoothly

As part of the government’s nationwide rollout of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant uniform voucher on Monday, parents in Region Six turned out in their numbers to uplift the grants.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, visited several schools across the region to oversee the distribution process.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat hands over education cash grant to a student

He emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring all school-aged children have equitable access to the country’s vast resources and programme.

Upon resuming office in 2020, the PPP/C Government reinstated the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant.

The programme was initially introduced in 2014 but was discontinued by the previous APNU+AFC Coalition Administration.

The initiative included private school students in 2021 for the first time.

Each child received $19,000 in 2021, an increase from the initial $10,000 per child given exclusively to public school students in 2014.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat while making remarks

The grant amount was further increased to $25,000 in 2022 and then to $35,000 in 2023 for each child in private and public schools.

This year, the cash grant has been increased to $40,000, along with an additional $5,000 for uniforms, injecting over $9 billion into the pockets of many parents.

Minister Bharrat reported that the distribution process operated seamlessly at the New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School and the Berbice Educational Institute (BEI).

Parents uplifting education cash grants in Region Six

“It is well-organised. I must thank the Ministry of Education and the regional administration for ensuring that it goes well. I hope that it will continue over the next few days in the same manner, so that everybody can benefit,” he said.

Other government ministers have also visited several locations across the country to ensure a smooth distribution process.

Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain and Regional Executive Officer, Narendra Persaud were also present during the distribution exercise.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

