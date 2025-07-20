Region Six to be Caribbean’s technical training capital – President Ali

Outlining the extensive plans of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed that the East Berbice-Corentyne region is slated to become the technical training capital of the Caribbean.

President Ali made the announcement as he addressed tens of thousands of PPP/C supporters during a rally on Sunday at Albion in Region Six.

“You’re not simply just putting your X in a box by the cup. You are voting because your region will have the most sophisticated and state-of-the-art technical school in all of the Caribbean and Latin America right here,” President Ali declared.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a large gathering at Albion on Sunday

Already, the PPP/C administration has established the Guyana Technical Training College at Port Mourant, Corentyne, which will prepare thousands of Guyanese for sustainable and high-paying jobs in the oil and gas sector.

Additionally, a Tourism and Hospitality Training Institute is also under construction in the region.

“You are voting [for the PPP/C] because you are supporting the best possible future for your children and your region,” he said.