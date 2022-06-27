Region Three farmers to have greater market access with wharf to be constructed at Hubu

There will soon be improved accessibility for farmers along the Essequibo River to get their produce to the mainland in Region Three, as a new wharf is set to be constructed at Hubu, in the Essequibo Island/West Demerara (Region Three).

The wharf at Hubu

The wharf is deemed a priority, as it will fit into government’s agricultural plans to ensure food security in Guyana and the Caribbean. It will also contribute to the 25 per cent by 2025 initiative being led by Guyana and supported by other CARICOM nations.

The commitment was made by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill MP, following a meeting with residents in Hubu, Sunday afternoon. Some of the communities to benefit include Bonasika, Saxacalli, Aliki, Lanaballi, Hog Island and Fort Island, among others.

Community farmers noted that the location of the current wharf is life threatening as it is located near a three-door koker. The farmers pointed out that when the doors are opened, they are unable to get their produce to the existing wharf.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during his meeting with residents

While the commitment was made by the minister to construct the wharf, a five-member committee of farmers was established to work along with the engineers to determine the best possible location for the wharf to be constructed.

“I am going to ask that from among yourselves, who are going to be the beneficiaries, name five people who are going to work with my engineers and within one month, they have to go through this entire place, review it and come up with the best option and best alternative,” Minister Edghill stated.

He continued explaining that “ultimately what we want is you to benefit. We want to see agriculture expand. President Ali is leading an initiative in the Caribbean to reduce the CARICOM food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025. We want you to plant more, we want you to produce more, we want your goods to get to the market but at the same time, we don’t want anybody to lose their lives and we don’t want to waste money. We want to be able to do what is beneficial to all the people.”

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

Additionally, Minister Edghill explained that the construction of the Del Conte Road will also provide more accessibility for farmers to get their produce to market. The Del Conte Road begins at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, and goes all the way down the East Bank Essequibo area into Goshen. The alignment for the road he said, had been completed and that government is seeking funding for the project. Since taking office in 2020, the PPP/C Government has placed heavy emphasis on agriculture and have made significant investment in the sector through budgetary allocations and bilateral relations to boost agriculture.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

