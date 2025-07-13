Region Three gets new $30.1M Command Centre to boost surveillance, emergency response

A new state-of-the-art $30.1 million Command Centre was officially commissioned on Saturday in Region Three, marking a major milestone in the government’s “Safe City to Safe Country” initiative.

This strategic facility represents a significant investment in modern surveillance, emergency response, and inter-agency coordination for the region.

Minister of Home Affairs and Members of the Region Three Police Force cutting the ribbon for the new command centre

The new command centre follows closely on the heels of the recently reconstructed Den Amstel Police Station and reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing national security infrastructure nationwide.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn underscored the government’s unwavering dedication to citizens’ safety, modernised policing, and the integration of cutting-edge technology in law enforcement operations.

He stated that the commissioning of the Region Three Command Centre reinforces the government’s vision for a safer, smarter Guyana.

It is a step forward in ensuring our communities are better protected through modern tools and coordinated efforts.

The new Command Centre, Region Three

Designed for 24/7 operations, the facility includes a public lobby area for visitor management, a lunchroom to support staff welfare, and an equipment room for maintaining surveillance and communication tools.

At its core is a centralised operations room serving as the nerve centre for real-time monitoring and coordination.

Offices have also been designated for the Officer-in-Charge and the Second-in-Command. It also comes with a fully equipped conference room to facilitate strategic planning and multi-agency briefings.

The modern facility will improve the region’s capacity to monitor public spaces, respond swiftly to emergencies, and facilitate coordinated responses during high-risk situations.

It serves as a vital component of the government’s broader vision to transition from city-level safety systems to a nationally unified public security infrastructure.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, alongside officers

Minister Benn announced that similar command centres and technological hubs are slated to be established in other regions in the coming months.

As Guyana continues to develop, the government remains focused on proactive security solutions that embrace innovation, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.

Permanent Secretary Andre Ally, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Errol Watts, Regional Commander Number 3, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Siwnarine, and Deputy Commander, Senior Superintendent Kevin Das, were also present at the commissioning ceremony.