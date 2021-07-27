Region Three parents grateful for ‘Because We Care’

Parents and teachers across Region Three have expressed their gratitude to the Government for the reintroduction of the ‘Because We Care’ and the School Uniform and Supplies cash grants, which will see every child in the public school system receiving $19,000.

On Monday, DPI spoke to several beneficiaries at the Zeeburg Secondary, Vergenoegen Secondary, Meten-Meer-Zorg Primary and Tushen Primary schools in Region Three.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC; and Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Vishal Ambedkar engage a parent

Individuals shared stories of their financial hardships, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vickram Ramhai, a father from Zeeburg, related that due to the rise in cost of living it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide for his family.

Father of two, Vickram Ramhai

“Now with the cash grant, I plan on using the money for school items. If school doesn’t reopen then we will buy food stuff for the family,” the father of two said.

Another parent, Rakumari Narothan, shared that the cash grant will remove some financial burden from her husband – the breadwinner of the family. Now that she has collected her cash grant, the stay-at-home mother of two, said her children will have the necessities to go to school once it reopens.

Mother of two, Rakumari Narothan

Shondelle Lynch, who is also the Deputy Headmistress at the Tushen Primary School, said this cash grant gives not just support to parents for their children, but renewed hope for the journey ahead.

“I think that it is a good initiative from the Government that we have because at the end of the day we live in a situation and a crisis where the children need help in getting things done,” the Deputy Headmistress said.

Deputy Headmistress of Tushen Primary School, Shondelle Lynch

Another teacher, Chola Sullivan commended the Government for what she called a “great initiative”. She pointed out that the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant will “greatly assist” parents in providing the essential things for their children.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, spearheaded the distribution of the cash grants at the four schools. At those locations, he reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to educating and supporting the people of Guyana.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, interacting with parents at the Zeeburg Secondary School

“In all of our budgets, education is always the sector that receives among the highest budgetary allocation. That is so because we believe that there is no greater investment that investing in education. We also ensure that we do it equitably and fairly across the length and breadth of Guyana,” the Attorney General told the parents.

He said the grant is a fulfillment of another PPP/C manifesto promise. Further, the Attorney General reassured parents of the Government’s commitment to incrementally increase the cash grant until it reaches $50,000. Later this month, the AG will be visiting Region Six schools where he will be distributing more of the ‘Because We Care’ grants.