Region Three residents gain free, world-class healthcare at New De Kinderen Hospital

Thousands of Region Three residents now have direct access to quick and dependable healthcare services, eliminating the need to travel to Georgetown for advanced medical care.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned the state-of-the-art De Kinderen Regional Hospital on Monday, labelling it “a game-changer for the region.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during the keynote address at the commissioning ceremony of the De Kinderen Hospital on Monday

President Ali stated that his government has invested significantly in the healthcare system by encouraging many Guyanese to enter fields like nursing, medical technology, medicine, laboratory science, and dentistry, ensuring better healthcare services for the nation.

“We have made a commitment that wherever the human capital to provide world-class service in the health care system is absent, we will recruit that human capital from where they are available to ensure that these hospitals are not without the doctors, nurses, technicians and all the other human capital that is needed,” the president pledged.

An inside view of the new De Kinderen Hospital, commissioned on Monday

Built to meet Chinese, British, and American medical standards, the hospital will provide maternity and neonatal services, surgeries, outpatient clinics and 24/7 emergency care.

Key Features & Services include, but are not limited to:

24-hour accident, emergency and laboratory services

24–hour access to state-of-the-art imaging technologies, including CT scans, digital X-rays, ultrasound and other critical departments

Three fully equipped surgical theatres

Specialised care units, including an intensive care unit (ICU), high dependency unit (HDU), neonatal care, and outpatient clinics for various specialities

Dental, audiology and ophthalmology departments

President Ali explained that the hospital is a clear illustration that the transformation in the country’s healthcare sector is nothing “short of extraordinary”.

He emphasised that this standard of world-class healthcare is offered free of charge to every Guyanese citizen.

The new De Kinderen Hospital was commissioned on Monday

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the new hospital is another step forward in the right direction. He stated that it is the creation of a world-class health system for every Guyanese, particularly residents of Region Three.

“This hospital is a symbol of progress…It represents the modernisation of our health sector in Region Three,” he stated.

“It tells the residents of Region Three that quality healthcare is your right,” Minister Anthony said.

Very soon, other hospitals will be commissioned at Lima Sands in Region Two and Number 75 Village in Region Six.

In February, sod was turned for the renovation of the modern West Demerara Hospital in Vreed-en-Hoop, which will further revolutionise healthcare delivery in Region Three.

In less than two months, the government has commissioned modern regional hospitals at Diamond, Enmore and Bath, bringing world-class health services closer to thousands of residents.