Region Three set to become an engine of national economic growth – President Ali

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), long known for its rich agricultural heritage, particularly in rice production, is now on the cusp of sweeping economic transformation.

According to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the region is set to redefine its role in Guyana’s development narrative.

The president made this bold declaration during his address at the Region Three Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (R3CCI) Business Networking event on Monday night, where he unveiled a vision of Region Three as an emerging engine of national growth.

No longer, he said, should the region be viewed as a rural periphery. Instead, it is rapidly evolving into one of Guyana’s most dynamic and opportunity-rich zones, a shift driven by robust public investment and strategic planning.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the Region Three Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (R3CCI) Business Networking event

From modern and reliable infrastructure upgrades to fertiliser plants and investments in agriculture development, the government is laying down the pillars that will position the region as the ‘industrial capital’ of Guyana.

“It is a critical hub for the movement of people producing services, not only within its boundaries, but across the Essequibo Coast. From its vibrant marketplaces to its potential for ecotourism…Region Three is poised for greatness,” President Ali declared.

He urged the business community to work closely with the government to implement a result-driven strategy. According to him, structured growth is essential if Region Three is to live up to its full potential.

“We cannot continue with the current ad hoc approach where activities spring up indiscriminately, leading to congestion, inefficiencies, and disruption,” the President said, noting that zoning regulations must be established to guide the development of industrial, recreational, and commercial areas, thereby ensuring that growth is sustained and beneficial for all residents.

President Ali interacts with some of the attendees

President Ali pointed to the construction of a new four-lane bridge across the Demerara River as a way of creating an enabling environment for investors.

“Without the infrastructure… There will be little or no investment,” he said while stating, “As you know, we have been investing in this region.”

The new Demerara Harbour Bridge is taking shape

President Ali said that when the Gas-to-Energy becomes operational and supplies the nation with electricity, the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region will benefit significantly. The 300-megawatt (MW) project promises cheap and reliable energy.

“Access to cheaper and more reliable energy will unlock a new wave of manufacturing, agro-processing, and heavy industry, placing this area at the heart of Guyana’s energy-led transformation,” he explained.

While these sectors are key to Region Three’s future, the president warned against forgetting the region’s agricultural roots. The president reminded the audience of the damage caused to the region’s agriculture by the previous APNU+AFC coalition government, which he said failed to understand the region’s economic structure.

“Once vibrant communities were set on the breadline of poverty because of poor governance, poor policies, and an inability to understand how the economy of the region works,” he reminded.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to investing further in agriculture, fisheries and sugar, with emphasis on modernisation and value chain improvements.

The president also described the region’s human assets as a vital pool of skills that will fuel national productivity. According to him, the region’s workforce is in high demand in the education, healthcare, engineering, and administration sectors.

“When the data from the National Census is released, it will confirm that Region Three has eclipsed Region Six in population,” he said. “It is now not only having a greater level of population, but also a greater level of economic progress and development.”

In the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C )’s next term in office, a new highway stretching from Schoonard to Parika and another to Wales will be constructed. These roadways are expected to open new economic corridors, reduce travel time, and ease the movement of goods and people.

Other plans include developing a manufacturing and industrial sector, a rice stabilisation facility, and investments in digital platforms, state-of-the-art healthcare and a modern education system that will raise the standard of living. A new cricket stadium, expanding sports and recreation facilities, and investments in tourism are also part of the government’s plan to boost social and economic development simultaneously.

These, according to President Ali, “are some of the things that we are going to pursue in the future to ensure that we have a highly competitive ecosystem to support the regional development.”

He added that this will “ensure that we build a region that is resilient, strong, and a national economy that is highly interconnected across every sector and every region.”

Since 2020, significant resources have been invested to transform the region’s infrastructure. This includes $800 million in bridges, $19.2 billion in new roads, and over $673 million in farm access roads.

A scene from the networking event held in Parika on Monday evening