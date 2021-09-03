Region Three students turn out in numbers for Pfizer vaccine
With schools scheduled to reopen on September 6, over 4,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, since the Government rolled its immunisation campaign for adolescents.
The campaign, which was launched at St. Stanislaus College last week, has seen hundreds of students visiting vaccination sites to receive their jabs, with Thursday being no different when the programme was taken to Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).
Scores of adolescents turned out with their parents at Greenwich Primary, Leonora and West Demerara Secondary schools early to take their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
DPI spoke to several teens who shared their experience.
Students, parents and teachers have welcomed and lauded the Government’s vaccination efforts. Many students have expressed eagerness to return to schools.
Guyana received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States Government for the immunisation of the adolescent population here. The Pfizer vaccine donation is part of a larger donation of 5.5 million doses to CARICOM.
