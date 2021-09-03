Region Three students turn out in numbers for Pfizer vaccine

With schools scheduled to reopen on September 6, over 4,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, since the Government rolled its immunisation campaign for adolescents.

The campaign, which was launched at St. Stanislaus College last week, has seen hundreds of students visiting vaccination sites to receive their jabs, with Thursday being no different when the programme was taken to Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Scores of adolescents turned out with their parents at Greenwich Primary, Leonora and West Demerara Secondary schools early to take their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

DPI spoke to several teens who shared their experience.

Shavana Doobay: “I’m a science student and I know the functions of a vaccine and stuff like that and everybody should take the vaccine. It’s for their own benefit.”

Emmanuel Nurse: “I feel good so far no sides effects, I feel good…Everyone should do their part to help the community and the country to get better.”

Elagreia Vegas: “I want to tell my friends to take the vaccine because it’s to protect yourself and not get the COVID.”

Johnathon Melville – “It was great because staying at home you are bored so coming back to school you can see your friends and have fun.”

Camille Smith: “I feel really relieved that there is no chance of getting COVID-19

Dinesh Binder: “I think it’s a good choice because I’ve had a lot of challenges with online classes and when you’re traveling in public transportation, you don’t know who has the virus and I have family at home too.”

Students, parents and teachers have welcomed and lauded the Government’s vaccination efforts. Many students have expressed eagerness to return to schools.

Guyana received 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States Government for the immunisation of the adolescent population here. The Pfizer vaccine donation is part of a larger donation of 5.5 million doses to CARICOM.