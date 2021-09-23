Region Two educators laud MOE’s Teachers’ Welfare and Benefits Programme

Teachers in Pomeroon Supenaam (Region Two) can now access the Ministry of Education’s Teachers’ Welfare and Benefits Programme, which was launched in the region on Wednesday.

The programme will see teachers becoming eligible for discounts on retail goods, healthcare, telecommunications and office supplies at over 80 stores and businesses countrywide collaborating with the ministry.

Education Specialist, Dr. Olato Sam

Among the services being offered is the insurance package by the GTM Group of Insurance Companies which will offer a host of benefits to teachers and immediate family members.

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) has also agreed to provide free installation for teachers interested in the Fibre network, along with 25 per cent extra data for teachers utilising the services.

Businesses participating in the programme will facilitate a reduction in price for goods and services to teachers.

Educators from all across the Essequibo Coast and the Pomeroon turned out at the Anna Regina Multilateral School (ARMS) to uplift their benefits card.

Speaking to DPI, several teachers expressed appreciation to the ministry and government for launching such an initiative. This, many of them stated, reaffirms that the education ministry continues to serve teachers’ interest.

Mr. Anthony Richards, Teacher, Wakapao Secondary School : “I think the programme is a very good initiative by the Government, by the honourable minister, I think teachers would be very pleased with this programme.”

Ms. Patsy Jainarine, Headteacher, 8th of May Secondary School : “I was very emotional when Dr Olato Sam spoke to know that we are cared for by the Ministry of Education and we must say thanks for all the efforts that were done to recognize us as teachers.”

Ms. Tamala Williams, Headteacher, Mainstay Lake Primary School : “The welfare programme is very good because we as teachers in the hinterland we face a lot of difficulties and I want to say thanks to the Ministry of Education.”

Mr. Ronald Ragubir, Headteacher, Sparta Primary School: “I think it’s a very good initiative. In fact, it’s the first and we are so elated to have such a programme on stream.”

Addressing teachers at the launch, Education Specialist, Dr. Olato Sam said the ministry remains committed to supporting teachers. He explained that while examining the operations of the education sector, it was noted that there was “significant room” for improving the teaching experience. As such, it was decided that a benefits programme was needed to cater to the needs of the nation’s educators.

“Research has established the level of satisfaction derived from their practice is directly linked to their performance, and so we set out to ensure that teachers would be happier about their overall condition.

It is from this conceptual framework that the Teachers’ Welfare and Benefits programme was devised. The Ministry of Education has embraced the concept that the welfare of our teachers, is the essential ingredient in improving the standing of this profession.”

The programme was officially launched last Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Center. During the launch, Education Minister Priya Manickchand, MP, said teachers can be assured of the government’s continued commitment to providing support.