Regional leaders must plan, engage residents on development -Minister Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal says regional leaders must be strategic when undertaking their duties and foster goodwill among their constituency.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is the highest structure in regional development so its councillors should operate in a manner that upholds the integrity of the Council.

The Minister made these statements during a ceremony held to establish the Barima-Waini (Region One) Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on Monday.

Re-elected Chairman Brentnol Ashley Vice-Chairman, Ms. Annansha Peters takes the Oath of Office Seated from L-R: Ms. Fieona Benjamin; Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley; Regional Vice-chairman, Ms. Annansha Peters and other Regional Councillors (back)

The Minister expects that development will now be fast-tracked as the Central Government retools the RDC as the “nexus and connection” to the people.

Meanwhile, newly-installed Region One Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley has expressed similar sentiments. He is confident that the Government’s work programme for the region will lead to its sustainable development and enhance the livelihoods of residents.

The Region’s work programme is already advancing under the new administration and as early as next week steps will be taken to reinstall and restructure a Regional Intelligence Committee to serve, he said.

Fifteen elected officials took an oath to serve their communities to the best of their abilities when they were sworn-in as Councillors of the RDC by Regional Executive Officer, Teka Bissesar. Ms. Annansha Peters was elected to serve as Vice-Chairperson.