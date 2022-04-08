Regions 5, 6 encouraged to create tourism packages for CPL

The tourism committees of Regions Five and Six have been encouraged to create new tourist packages to cater for the influx of persons set to attend the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals later this year.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P., made the call during discussions with several Chambers of Commerce and the tourism committees.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P

Minister Walrond said she will ensure the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) partners with the departments to craft the packages which will capture and promote the beauty of the respective regions.

“We want to build our packages for our tours to get an experience for Regions Six and Five because we want to market the regions as a tourist spot. We would definitely want to work together so when they (tourists) come they can get a different experience like the Region Nine experience,” she explained.

Minister Walrond stressed that CPL is a big deal for the country and as such, creating packages will boost the regions’ economies and the country’s, as well as boost tourists’ interest.

The minister also advised the regions to encourage hotel owners to upgrade their businesses in time for the cricket season.

“I am in talks in getting floating hotels but get your accommodations up to scratch because people are going to need places to stay and things to do.”

Currently, government is exploring the possibility of establishing airbnbs in the country.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced in March that Guyana will host the finals of the Caribbean Premiere League for three years consecutively, beginning this year.

Guyana will host seven group games and three knockout matches, including the finals this year.