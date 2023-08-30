Regions Nine and Ten benefit from training programmes hosted by the Carnegie School of Home Economics

The Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE) has successfully organised and completed two decentralized August Vocational Training programmes in Regions Nine and Ten.

In Region Nine, 15 participants completed 20 hours of Elementary Cookery training at the Bina Hill Institute from August 24-26, 2023. Meanwhile, another fifteen participants in Region Ten graduated in Cooking with Kids from August 15-25, 2023 which was sponsored by EDO Offshore and hosted at the Mackenzie High School.

This is the first time the institution has hosted decentralized programmes during the July-August vacation.

The Principal of the Carnegie School of Home Economics, Ms Sharmaine Marshall noted that both programmes were fruitful. She reiterated the institution’s commitment to providing graduates with the necessary tools to thrive as influential members of diverse local, national, and global communities.

As the CSHE moves towards decentralisation, the skills development systems are challenged to improve future workers’ skills. The competency-based training approach to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has been recognised as a highly effective way of ensuring that the institution’s training programmes remain relevant to the labour market.

It is of crucial importance that the competencies resulting from this continuous training are signalled, acknowledged, and then matched to specific responsibilities while being adequately valued.

The programmes are expected to continue next year.

