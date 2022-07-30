Regularisation of untitled East Coast lands to begin mid-August – AG

Residents on the East Coast Demerara were today informed that government will by mid-August begin regularising untitled lands.

The announcement was made by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., during a nine-member ministerial outreach in Melanie Damishana, led by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, addressing residents of Melanie Damishana

The issue of unregularised lands on the East Coast was raised by residents during the meeting.

The Attorney General said he has been undertaking the regularisation exercise as government is aware that there are lands that have been occupied for decades, but persons do not possess the necessary documentation to show ownership.

He disclosed that when Parliament goes into recess after the next sitting of the National Assembly on August 8, the process will recommence.

“I plan to use that recess period to meet in the communities on the East Coast at least to begin the process of the land regularisation. I hope that someone will be able to coordinate the meeting, because we will have to come into the community, sit with you and the surveyors, do the history,” he related.

“So, wherever you will need the titles to be done or what is the reason for the title not being issued is what we will have to address. All right. So that is what I want to see on the list you will begin that process in mid-August,” the Attorney General assured.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, interacting with a resident of Melanie Damishana

Government since taking office has been working to address the issue of unregularised lands. AG Nandlall has been leading the way in several communities.

In 2021, 45 persons in Enterprise on the East Coast Demerara received titles for lands they occupied for decades without having ownership, due to the intervention of the Attorney General. Similar exercises are ongoing in other communities across the country led by the Ministry of Housing and Water- Central Housing and Planning Authority.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

