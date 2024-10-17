Regulatory framework needed to prevent technology completely replacing workers – AG Nandlall

Amidst the ongoing technological revolution, there is a pressing need to create a beneficial balance between technology and work, prioritising the employment of citizens.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall addressed the topic at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) 149th General Assembly on Wednesday.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall

Minister Nandlall expounded on the gravity of the matter saying, “As we harness the use of science and technology, we have to ensure that we strike that delicate balance because unrestrained, science and technology can render a predominant portion of the human race redundant.”

Since the introduction and rapid development of AI software and other technologies, companies worldwide have been retiring their employees in mass numbers.

Recently, the Cable News Network (CNN) reported on an education technology company named Chegg which planned on cutting off 4% of its workforce to implement an AI strategy.

In light of these trends, Minister Nandlall commented on the critical necessity for policy intervention.

“Parliaments, therefore, through laws and policies, must create a regulatory framework that will ensure that this delicate balance is maintained,” he said.

The government has already enacted steps to address these challenges by implementing multiple plans to train Guyanese in information and communications technology (ICT).

Additionally, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali recently announced the abolition of tuition fees for all government technical and vocational training institutions, a move expected to benefit an additional 3,000 persons.

These efforts aim to lower unemployment rates and increase national education levels.

