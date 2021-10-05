Relationship between teachers and Education Ministry to improve -Minister Manickchand

– as Teacher’s Day observed

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand M.P. said that the Education Ministry recognises the value and importance of teachers to the nation and assured them that they will see an improved relationship with the ministry.

She also said teachers are leaders of the country and encouraged them to keep striving to achieve higher performance in order to gain better results.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, MP.

The Education Minister was at the time speaking to teachers at a luncheon held at the RestoBar and Lounge in Providence, East Bank Demerara, on Tuesday in appreciation of World Teacher’s Day.

“While you’re not looking for thanks or you’re not looking for rewards, we can do better in how we show, it’s not always salary, in how we show how important you are to this nation’s development…

Minister Manickchand interacting with teachers.

“I want to say to you that your value is not lost on us, your value is not lost on parents, your value is not lost on this nation and today I want to ask you that in this big value to whom much is given much is expected, much is desired,” Minister Manickchand told the teachers

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson said teachers have a “tremendous” responsibility to change lives and nurture the gift that every child possesses.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson.

“As teachers we can change lives, we are game changers, we are vested with that kind off ability and gifting so let us go out there and change Guyana and by extension change the world because that is our calling…

So, on this very significant day I would like to take this opportunity to express words of gratitude and to say to all of the teachers here a delightful World Teacher’s Day,” Dr. Hutson related.

In invited comments, teachers expressed their love for teaching and related that their profession allows them to make a difference in the lives of the students they would have taught.

Tr. Keon Heywood speaking with DPI.

Educator, Mr. Keon Heywood said, “choosing to be in the teaching profession has been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life, because every day it provides an opportunity for interacting with the students and just being able to share your knowledge, facilitate learning and you learn from them too, it’s just a wonderful and special experience.”

Meanwhile, Head Teacher of St. Margaret’s Primary School, Ms. Sunita Durgah, who will be completing 29 years in the profession on October 22 said she finds the job very satisfying.

HM attached to the St. Margaret’s primary, Ms. Sunita Durgah speaking with DPI.

“It was not a difficult decision to make because growing up in Essequibo, specifically Leguan Island. It didn’t have many choices at that time. It’s either you become a teacher, police or a nurse so my choice was to become a teacher and I have not regretted, it’s a very satisfying job to see children grow from year to year,” Ms. Durgah said.