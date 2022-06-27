Relief Supplies bound for Region 8

10,000 water purification tablets and 70 collapsible water containers are destined for El Paso, Region 8. The items are being sent by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to alleviate potable water issues in the area. The Regional Representatives there will distribute the resources to the residents.

The residents there have been significantly inundated and the Government of Guyana recently made a commitment to ensure the relief response is consistent.

Several communities across the country are impacted by current floods and the CDC will work with Regional Authorities to ensure that relief supplies are dispatched efficiently.

