Remedial works to be undertaken in Region Nine

-following flooding

Regional Chairman of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) Mr. Bryan Allicock says the administration will soon undertake emergency remedial works to address the damage to the Region’s infrastructure caused by the flood.

In an interview with DPI on Thursday, Mr. Allicock said the Region had hoped to start works after the floodwaters recede, but it would move ahead with Government support.

Region Nine Chairman, Mr. Bryan Allicock

“We have to address the main road coming to Georgetown because we have 100 metres that are damaged with slush, which has caused truck drivers to say that they are unable to return to the Region until some forms of infrastructural works are conducted,” he said.

Apart from the much-needed road works, bridges and culverts would also be rehabilitated.

“We are fixing a bridge in the Iwokrama forest which is a challenge too because the water is high and heavy-duty equipment has to pass on that. Of course, Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has a couple of thousands of food hampers to send to us (one of those hampers is about 40 pounds) so with a thousand hampers on a truck, we have to get it fixed before they come in back.”

The Regional Chairman said he hopes the flood situation does not worsen which would continue to affect the people, and stall the much-needed rehabilitation.

“Everyone lost their crops, even the cassava on high grounds. So, it is very challenging but we, the Regional Administration, are spending millions of dollars to purchase food items to create hampers among other resources, to help our residents in every form that we can,” he added.

In May, the Region begun to experiencing severe flooding caused by seasonal heavy rain. Mr. Allicock said the seasonal flooding occurs when water from the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil travels through the Rio Negro River to the Branco River and finally into Region Nine.

The CDC had led a technical team to the Region to assess the effects of the flood and to distribute emergency food and cleaning supplies.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali recently announced that the wide-scale flooding was considered a disaster, under the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA) mechanism. This means that while the national capacity to respond is not overburdened, external assistance is required.