Remote communities in Region Two to soon benefit from ICT connectivity

Residents of several communities within the Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region Two), will soon be able to access the internet through the ICT Access and eServices for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities Project, under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Project Manager Ronald Harsawack, today, said his department is working to ensure the project is rolled out in a timely manner.

Over the past week, several site inspections were conducted and the department is now moving to install photovoltaic power sources, electrical wiring, facilities for internet connection, audio and visual equipment in the buildings earmarked to host the hubs.

Once completed, each hub will be furnished and provided with 20 laptops and training for capacity building will commence.

Communities to benefit from the project are Bethany in the Supenaam Creek, Karawab, Kabakaburi in the Pomeroon River, Mashabo, Mainstay, Capoey, Tapakuma, St Monica, Akawini and Wakapoa.

“We will continue to work aggressively with all these communities to ensure that benefits of this project are felt in a direct way and they profit from the same level of access to online resources as those living on the coast… we want to see every schoolchild, every teacher, every community health worker being able to use a laptop, send an email, do research, submit reports and of course access government services at these locations,” Harsawack said.

He added that Amerindian Village Councils (AVC) and Community Development Councils (CDC) were engaged in the construction of the ICT hubs within the communities as a means of building the technical capacity of the councils, stimulating the village economy and producing a product that will attract more community pride and ownership.

He said further that the communities have so far demonstrated the administrative as well as technical capacity to manage and roll out all aspects of the grants issued.

The project will cost over US$17 million and is being funded by the Guyana REDD + Investment Fund (GRIF). It will benefit approximately 200 communities.

According to the project management timeline, it is expected to be concluded by the end of November, 2022.