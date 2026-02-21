Republic observance reinforces national pride, unity, responsibility – Min Benn

The observance of Guyana’s Republican status is more than a ceremonial occasion; it is a reaffirmation of national pride, unity, and the responsibility of citizens to shape their own destiny.

This sentiment was shared by Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, who delivered the feature address at the 56th Republic Anniversary Flag Raising ceremony hosted by the Region Four Democratic Council (RDC).

Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn, seated third from left. Flanked right and left, respectively, are Regional Chairman, Clemsford Belgrave and Vice Chairman, Deoraj Nauth

The regional office compound at Triumph, East Coast Demerara, came alive with cultural performances that reflected Guyana’s diversity, underscoring the nation’s identity as a unified mosaic of cultures.

From poetry and dance to drumming and steel orchestra renditions, the programme highlighted the richness of the country’s heritage and the togetherness that defines its citizens.

Minister Benn reminded those gathered of the significance of the occasion, urging them to embrace their role in national development and recommit to the values of nationhood.

“We make our own decisions. We have our own parliament. We have our own Head-of-State… we are a sovereign state,” the minister stated.

The minister also highlighted key investments aimed at advancing Region Four, the country’s most populated region and its primary commercial hub.

She noted that the allocation of $15.9 billion for agriculture, public works, health, and education in this year’s National Budget is part of the government’s broader development agenda.

These investments, she explained, are intended to enhance service delivery and improve the quality of life for residents across the region.

Minister Benn emphasised that Mashramani, Guyana’s Republic anniversary celebrations, extend beyond festivity, encouraging citizens to reflect on the country’s journey to becoming a Republic and the collective responsibility to build its future.

The event formed part of activities leading up to the 56th anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on Monday, which is being observed under the theme, ‘Expressing our culture through innovation and creativity.’

Also in attendance were Region Four’s Regional Chairman, Clemsford Belgrave; Vice Chairman, Deoraj Nauth and other officials of the Region Four RDC.