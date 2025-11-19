Residents laud government’s plans for Georgetown at final consultation

Residents of Constituencies 12 and 14 commended the government for its ongoing efforts to restore Georgetown to its former glory and address the longstanding drainage issue that has plagued citizens and communities.

This sentiment comes on the heels of the final round of public consultations held on Tuesday evening at the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School.

Kevin, a North Ruimveldt resident, expressed his appreciation for what is being done with the drainage system in Georgetown. He said that it was necessary and would bring relief to many families in the community.

Kevin, a resident

Similarly, another resident, Dr Cambridge, emphasised that the government is making a real difference with the mission to beautify Georgetown.

Dr Cambridge noted that Guyana’s drainage system dates back to the early 1700s, at a time when the country had neither any massive roads nor housing schemes. He further stated that he thinks it is time for proper drainage structures to be put in place and lauded the government’s bold vision and plan.

Dr Cambridge

“I saw this initiative come up, I thought, what a fantastic initiative. I’m really happy that you’re coming to get some feedback from us”, he stated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing Collin Croal said a cultural shift is needed before the plan to restore Georgetown is realised. Minister Croal mentioned that this plan starts with the individual.

“It’s back to the heart. That’s where we have to start, loving our country… our beautiful space, wanting a better environment for our children,” he said

Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, addressing residents of Constituencies 12 and 14



This consultation is in keeping with the government’s ambitious plan to rescue the city of Georgetown.

A section of the audience at Tuesday’s consultation in North Ruimveldt, Georgetown

The plan is to rehabilitate the city’s ageing drainage system in a strategic way, through a multi-agency approach, targeting some of the critical areas prone to flooding.

By the end of the week, the task force will present a detailed report of concerns and suggestions made by residents from each consultation to the President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the Ministry of Public Works, the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority are some of the agencies that make up the task force.