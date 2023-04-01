Residents to benefit from $20M investment in Bina Hill Green Development Centre

Residents of Region Nine will soon benefit from more training opportunities to equip them to capitalise on the many opportunities in the various sectors.

Some $20 million will be expended to develop the Bina Hill Institute in the region to provide persons with technical and vocational skillsets through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Bina Hill Institute

During a graduation ceremony in the region recently, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton reaffirmed government’s commitment to providing these training programmes.

The Bina Hill Green Development Centre will be outfitted with various amenities to serve the residents.

“I can assure you that not so long before now, you will have a full-fledged IT lab, IT centre at the Bina Hill Institute to serve the people in Region Nine. We will establish a full-fledged welding and fabrication centre, a joinery centre will be established at Bina Hill, a culinary centre that also will be utilised to do agro-processing,” Minister Hamilton informed.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

The ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bina Hill Institute and the North Rupununi Development Association.

Meanwhile, the labour minister disclosed that the Mayor and Town Council have made available a building that will be developed as a training centre to provide BIT programmes in Lethem.

He added that, “Already we have earmarked $1.5 million to make that building somewhat comfortable by putting in ceiling and air condition.”

Residents at the graduation ceremony in Region Nine

Some 171 residents graduated recently from several technical and vocational training programmes through BIT in the region.

The training programmes include a community development element that enables participants to showcase and apply their community building abilities. BIT continues to roll out its technical and vocational training courses to ensure every citizen has equitable access to opportunities across the country.

