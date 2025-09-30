Response to former Finance Minister, Mr. Winston Jordan, regarding Guyana’s rice sector

I’ve taken note of the recent statements made by former Finance Minister, Mr. Winston Jordan, regarding Guyana’s rice sector. His recommendation that smaller farmers should exit rice production is not only reckless but also reveals a deep disregard for the thousands of families who depend on this vital industry.

It is important to remind Mr. Jordan and the public of the Coalition Government’s record on rice between 2015 and 2020. During that period, rice farmers faced blatant neglect. The former President and coalition administration repeatedly told farmers that “rice is a private business”, leaving them to struggle without meaningful government support. When Panama failed to pay for rice supplied under the Coalition government, farmers and millers were left to fend for themselves, with no intervention or assistance from the very government that Mr. Jordan was a part of. It wasn’t until the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led PPP/C government got into office that millers and farmers received those outstanding payments.

By contrast, the PPP/C Government has consistently stood by rice farmers. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during his recent meeting with farmers on the Corentyne Coast, outlined several of the planned interventions his government has for the sector to

The PPP/C government has always been the only honest representative of rice farmers in the history of this country. The President also outlined a comprehensive strategy that includes increasing the national storage capacity across rice-producing regions to allow Guyana to stockpile up to 5 million tonnes of rice.

President Ali also spoke about investing in better rice varieties to deliver higher yields and maintain competitiveness in global markets, and the introduction of agri-business diversification. This will include high-value initiatives such as cage farming for crabs to boost cash flow and reduce risks for farmers.

This is a far cry from Mr. Jordan’s proposal to push small farmers out of the industry and effectively abandon them. His comments ignore the fact that rice is not only a commercial product but also a cornerstone of Guyana’s rural economy, food security, and national identity.

The PPP/C Government will not abandon rice farmers. Instead, it is investing in infrastructure, research, and diversification to ensure that Guyana’s rice industry emerges stronger and more resilient in the face of global challenges. Mr. Jordan and his Coalition colleagues had their chance and chose neglect. Today, they stand exposed as opportunists attempting to politicize the very sector they once abandoned.

Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, M.P.

Minister of Agriculture