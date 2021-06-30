Response to Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon’s statement on the arrest of Annette Ferguson, M.P for breaches of the Cyber Crime Act.

I wish to reject, in its entirety, the assertions made by Mr. Joseph Harmon, in a statement he issued today, on the issue of the questioning and arrest, and the laying of charges by the Guyana Police Force against Ms. Annette Ferguson M.P in matters identifying breaches of the Cyber Crime Act.

Mr. Harmon, of all persons, should need no reminding that all persons – inclusive of Members of Parliament and, also, members of the APNU/AFC – are subject to the Laws of Guyana, adherence to which the Guyana Police Force is duty-bound to enforce without fear or favour.

Mr. Harmon’s now natural reflexive instincts of making unwarranted attacks about partisan “…political persecution…”, “…weaponizing of the Guyana Police Force…” along with dire warnings of civil unrest are not only grossly untrue but are of malicious intent.

In fact, his statement seems intent on continuing the effort to shield and protect from judicial review, lawbreaking by persons who are intent on precipitating a breakdown of law and order and the undermining of democracy by initiating civil unrest.

When viewed from its advocacy and reckless support of Ms. Ferguson’s present gross indiscretions, Harmon’s statement goes further by identifying the continuous resort to the racist and seditious playbook he has ready at hand.

I call on all citizens to be wary of and reject the dangerous invective in Harmon’s statement and allow the normal lawful and legal process to take its course.

Robeson Benn, M.P. Minister of Home Affairs